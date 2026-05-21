What drove India's wholesale inflation to a 42-month high

India 's wholesale inflation has hit a 42-month high, soaring to 8.3% in April from March's 3.88%. The spike is mainly attributed to rising energy prices amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. In contrast, the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation was just 0.85% in April last year. Fuel and power inflation have also seen a massive jump, soaring to 24.71% in April from March's 1.05%.

Price impact Largest sequential increase in WPI inflation The prices of crude oil and natural gas have increased by 16.42% sequentially. This has resulted in a staggering year-on-year (YoY) inflation rate of 67.18% for these commodities in April, with crude petroleum inflation alone hitting an all-time high of 88.06%. According to global brokerage Barclays, this is the largest sequential increase in WPI inflation recorded so far.

Consumer impact High WPI doesn't mean consumers will feel the pinch Despite the sharp rise in wholesale inflation, it doesn't necessarily mean that consumers will feel the pinch. Rumki Majumdar, an economist at Deloitte India, explained that "A high WPI does not often translate into a high CPI, especially during periods of macroeconomic uncertainties or external shocks; the correlation between the two variables is quite weak." This is because CPI is more influenced by food and services prices, while WPI is affected by manufacturing and fuel costs.

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Cost transmission Time lag before cost pressures fully passed to consumers There is usually a time lag before cost pressures are fully passed on to consumers. Majumdar said government interventions such as fuel tax cuts and subsidies will keep retail inflation in check for some time. This explains the discrepancy between April 2026 numbers, where WPI inflation soared sharply to 8.3% while CPI inflation remained relatively moderate at 3.48%.

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Inflation factors Marginal pressures for firms dependent on imported raw materials Imported inflation is likely to push WPI higher, given the sharp rise in crude petroleum and natural gas prices (up 67.2%) as well as fuel and power costs (up 24.7%). Currency depreciation also plays a role. Majumdar warned that firms dependent on imported raw materials such as chemicals, electronics, and auto components may face margin pressures due to rising input costs outpacing their ability to pass them on to consumers.