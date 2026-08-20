India seeks $2 trillion total exports goal by 2030-31

Singh highlighted why India needs "supply-chain sovereignty": basically, investing more in things like critical minerals and electronics at home, so we're less dependent on other countries (especially since China's share of global manufacturing value added rose from 3% in 1990 to nearly 28% in 2024, and it dominates large segments of critical mineral processing and refining).

He also encouraged Indian industries to make better use of free trade agreements and explore new markets, saying "Every FTA we have signed is a door but doors, however magnificently crafted, do not open themselves. It is industry that must walk through them," by Yashvir Singh.