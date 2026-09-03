India seeks critical minerals from US UK and EU partners
Business
India is reaching out to the US the UK and the EU to secure essential minerals needed for things like cars and technology.
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal shared this at an industry event, pointing to partnerships, including the U.S.-India critical minerals partnership and Pax Silica, to make supply chains stronger and more reliable.
India seeks trade pacts, BIS exemptions
India is also working on trade agreements with the Gulf countries, Israel, and the UK to help industries access these minerals more easily.
Goyal said the government is working on a regulation to exempt high-tech sector companies from mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards certification for equipment and components needed to set up manufacturing facilities in India, so factories can get running faster.