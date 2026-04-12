India sees 20% rise in senior tech openings amid AI

Multinationals seek India GCC AI leaders

Multinational companies are considering shifting global tech jobs to India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs), where leaders help drive AI strategies.

Sectors like finance, pharma, and retail are all on the hunt for heads of GCCs and chief technology or digital officers.

These roles come with serious perks (think salaries from about ₹1 crore up to over ₹5 crore a year).

Recent high-profile hires at IndusInd Bank and SBI Life Insurance show just how crucial these positions have become for shaping company strategy through AI.