India sees 20% rise in senior tech openings amid AI
While tech hiring overall has hit a slowdown, companies in India are actually looking for more senior tech leaders than before.
The big reason? Everyone's racing to adopt AI, and firms need experienced people to guide that shift.
Executive search firms say there's been a 20% jump in openings for director and vice president-level roles over the past few quarters.
Multinationals seek India GCC AI leaders
Multinational companies are considering shifting global tech jobs to India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs), where leaders help drive AI strategies.
Sectors like finance, pharma, and retail are all on the hunt for heads of GCCs and chief technology or digital officers.
These roles come with serious perks (think salaries from about ₹1 crore up to over ₹5 crore a year).
Recent high-profile hires at IndusInd Bank and SBI Life Insurance show just how crucial these positions have become for shaping company strategy through AI.