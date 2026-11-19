India selects 4 firms for ₹7,280cr rare-earth permanent magnets project
India just picked four big names, Coal India Limited, Prozeal Green Energy Limited, ReNew Private Limited, and Midwest Energy Limited, for a ₹7,280 crore project to make rare-earth permanent magnets at home.
Announced today by H D Kumaraswamy, this move is a major step toward making India less dependent on imports for these crucial tech components.
India aims to cut rare-earth imports
The goal is to build up local manufacturing and cut down on importing rare-earth magnets. This scheme fits into the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of boosting homegrown industry and supply chains.
As Kumaraswamy put it, "This landmark initiative will strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, reduce import dependence, enhance supply-chain resilience and advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," said H D Kumaraswamy.