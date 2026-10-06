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Home / News / Business News / India's services growth rises to 3-month high
India's services growth rises to 3-month high
HSBC Services PMI rose to 55.2 in September

India's services growth rises to 3-month high

By Mudit Dube
Oct 06, 2026
11:23 am
What's the story

India's services sector witnessed its fastest growth in three months in September, according to the latest HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). The index rose to 55.2 from August's 54.1, driven by strong domestic demand for financial, consumer and digital services. A reading above 50 indicates growth. However, despite the monthly surge, the July-September average is now at its lowest since the quarter ended March 2022 due to softer hiring and export momentum.

Demand dynamics

Domestic demand drives growth

The new business, a key indicator of demand, witnessed its fastest growth since June.

However, international demand was weaker with export order growth slowing to its lowest in nearly three years.

This indicates that domestic customers were the main contributors to September's growth.

On the employment front, hiring slowed down from August levels.

Economic indicators

Business confidence improves to 3-month high

Input cost inflation was at its lowest in 10 months, while fees charged to customers increased at their slowest pace since June.

Business confidence also improved to a three-month high but remained historically subdued, with only around 16% of firms expecting an increase in activity over the next year.

The Composite PMI, which combines Services and Manufacturing PMIs, rose to a three-month high of 55.9 in September from August's 54.3, indicating moderate recovery.

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