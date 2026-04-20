India set for ₹9tn T and D investment by 2032
Big news for India's energy future: the country's transmission and distribution (T and D) sector is set to see a massive ₹9 trillion investment by 2032.
This push, which kicked off in FY 2022-23 as part of the National Electricity Plan, aims to help India handle more renewable energy and modernize its power grid.
Thanks to this expansion, companies in the sector have already seen their order books and revenues grow.
Transformer delays but Indian export opportunities
Even with some recent slowdowns, like delays due to high demand for transformers, the outlook stays strong.
There's rising global demand for T and D equipment, especially from the US and Europe, opening up export opportunities for Indian manufacturers.
Plus, new high-voltage projects are rolling out, so industry players expect steady growth and more investor interest over FY25-28.