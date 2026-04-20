India set for ₹9tn T and D investment by 2032 Business Apr 20, 2026

Big news for India's energy future: the country's transmission and distribution (T and D) sector is set to see a massive ₹9 trillion investment by 2032.

This push, which kicked off in FY 2022-23 as part of the National Electricity Plan, aims to help India handle more renewable energy and modernize its power grid.

Thanks to this expansion, companies in the sector have already seen their order books and revenues grow.