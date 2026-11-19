India set to boost preferential trade access $70T-$85T next year
India's set to boost its preferential trade access from $70 trillion to $85 trillion of global GDP next year, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
He shared the news at FICCI's annual general meeting, pointing out that India's strong banks and entrepreneurial spirit are helping the country make big moves on the world stage.
India posts record $90B October exports
Even with global challenges, India hit a record $90 billion in exports this October.
Goyal called out India's solid economic health (like low foreign debt and steady government finances) and said he's confident about reaching $1 trillion in exports by FY27.