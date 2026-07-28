India sets $0.766/kg PVC import floor to boost local production
Business
India just set a minimum price for importing suspension-grade PVC resin, so any imports at $0.766 per kilogram or less now need a special license.
The goal? To encourage more local production and rely less on foreign suppliers.
India PVC prices likely to rise
Big exporters like China, Japan, and South Korea might raise their prices to meet the new rules.
Local giants such as Reliance Industries could benefit, but industries making things like PVC pipes and cables (think: farming, housing, and infrastructure) may see costs go up.
Experts warn that India's own factories can't fully meet demand yet, so higher prices (and continued imports) are likely for now.