India sets record with $3/kg green hydrogen

Big government moves are driving prices down: the National Green Hydrogen Mission is pumping in ₹4,440 crore for electrolyser manufacturing. There's also a full waiver of transmission charges for electricity used to produce green hydrogen. Even green ammonia is seeing price drops—SECI's latest tender landed at ₹49.75/kg, up to half the international rate.

India's ambitious green hydrogen plans

India is planning to create about 200,000 tons of annual consumption at refineries, and exports to Europe and Japan are lined up to start from 2028.

So yes, India's betting big on clean energy—and it looks like it's paying off!