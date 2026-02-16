India sets record with $3/kg green hydrogen
India has set a record by securing green hydrogen at just ₹279 ($3.08) per kg—well below the $5.4/kg figure previously cited as the cheapest observed globally.
This winning bid, announced on February 16, 2026, covers an annual supply of 10,000 tons to Numaligarh Refinery in Assam and beat out eight other competitors.
Government's big push is driving prices down
Big government moves are driving prices down: the National Green Hydrogen Mission is pumping in ₹4,440 crore for electrolyser manufacturing.
There's also a full waiver of transmission charges for electricity used to produce green hydrogen.
Even green ammonia is seeing price drops—SECI's latest tender landed at ₹49.75/kg, up to half the international rate.
India's ambitious green hydrogen plans
India is planning to create about 200,000 tons of annual consumption at refineries, and exports to Europe and Japan are lined up to start from 2028.
So yes, India's betting big on clean energy—and it looks like it's paying off!