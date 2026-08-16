How Modi government plans to protect India from LPG shortage

Under an order by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, a total of 21 refineries and upstream companies have been assigned a combined maximum production potential of 63,810 tons of LPG per day.

This is about 70% of India's current daily LPG consumption and significantly higher than the country's domestic production in FY26.

The specified levels aren't meant as normal daily production requirements but provide a facility-wise framework for increasing output when domestic supplies come under pressure.