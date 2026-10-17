India shifts crude sourcing as Gulf imports surpass Russian oil
Business
India just made some big changes to where it gets its crude oil, thanks to shipping troubles in the Black Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.
In September, imports from Saudi Arabia jumped by over 50%, and oil from Iraq nearly tripled.
For the first time since March, Gulf oil imports crossed Russian imports to India.
India diversifies crude, Gulf imports rebound
India's Gulf crude imports hit 2.4 million barrels per day, according to Pankaj Srivastava, Senior Vice President of Rystad Energy.
To keep supplies steady during all this global chaos, India is also buying more oil from places like Brazil, Angola, Nigeria, Venezuela, and the US.
Meanwhile, Gulf nations have rebounded to 80% to 100% of pre-war levels by getting creative with their shipping routes.