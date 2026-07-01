India ships 1st commercial semiconductor chips from Sanand to Malaysia
Business
Big news for India's tech scene: The country sent out its first-ever commercial shipment of semiconductor chips from CG Semi's Sanand facility in Gujarat to Kuala Lumpur on June 19, 2026.
This marks a huge leap for India's ambition to build its own semiconductor industry (something that kicked off only four years ago).
Sanand plant packages chips for Renesas
CG Semi's Sanand plant, part of the Murugappa Group, mainly packages and tests chips for Renesas.
This first shipment shows India is starting to make real moves in advanced manufacturing and aims to rely less on importing critical tech parts.
It's a clear sign that India is getting serious about joining the global chip supply chain.