India, Singapore to fast-track trade deal reviews amid US tariffs Business Sep 04, 2025

India and Singapore just agreed to speed up the review of their key trade deals (CECA and ATIGA), announced during Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's visit to India on September 4, 2025.

The move comes as both countries look for ways to strengthen business ties and adapt to global tariff changes, like the US's recent 50% tariff on Indian goods.