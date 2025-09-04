India, Singapore to fast-track trade deal reviews amid US tariffs
India and Singapore just agreed to speed up the review of their key trade deals (CECA and ATIGA), announced during Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's visit to India on September 4, 2025.
The move comes as both countries look for ways to strengthen business ties and adapt to global tariff changes, like the US's recent 50% tariff on Indian goods.
Wong's visit marks 60 years of diplomatic ties
Singapore isn't just any partner—it's India's biggest trading buddy in Southeast Asia.
With ongoing US-China trade tensions, these updated agreements could help Indian exports find new markets.
Plus, Wong's visit marks 60 years of diplomatic relations, with both sides also working together on tech, digital payments, and skill-building projects.
This partnership is expected to create more opportunities for young professionals and students.