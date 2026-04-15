India slips to 6th largest economy as UK moves ahead
Business
India has just dropped to the sixth spot in the world's GDP rankings, with the UK moving ahead.
This shift comes after updated International Monetary Fund (IMF) numbers and a weaker rupee, which pushed India's GDP below the U.K.'s for 2025 and 2026.
It ends India's three-year streak as the fifth-largest economy.
IMF projects India 4th by 2027
The good news: the IMF's latest forecast expects India to bounce back and grab fourth place by 2027, overtaking both the UK and Japan.
The recent drop was mainly due to currency swings and some downward revisions in past growth numbers, but projections still show strong economic momentum for India over the next few years.