India smartphone market to shrink 1st time amid chip shortage
India's smartphone market is set to shrink for the first time ever this year, thanks to a global memory chip shortage driving up phone prices.
Sales are expected to drop by at least 20% from last year's numbers, hitting big brands like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi.
With higher production costs and pricier phones, fewer people are upgrading in one of the world's biggest mobile markets.
Rising costs slow India laptop growth
The chip crunch is squeezing India's laptop scene too.
Nearly 13 million laptops were sold in 2025 for about $7 billion, but rising costs mean growth will likely slow down this year.
Rising laptop prices and weak demand may deter buyers most amid this ongoing global chip crisis.