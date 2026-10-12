India smartphone sales likely down 12% while value up 5%
Business
Smartphone sales in India are expected to drop by 12% this festive season, even though the market's total value might actually go up by 5%.
People are holding onto their phones longer and choosing pricier models, mainly because memory costs have gone up, so fewer folks are rushing to buy new devices.
Trade-ins rise for ₹60,000-100,000 phones
This year, more people are swapping out old phones for upgrades instead of buying their first smartphone.
As prices climb, many shoppers are turning to trade-ins and financing options, especially for premium phones in the ₹60,000-100,000 range.
Even buyers from smaller cities are joining the upgrade wave.
With rising component costs making discounts rare, brands are leaning on exchange offers and buyback deals to keep things moving.