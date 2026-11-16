India relies on other countries for over half its edible oil, mostly buying from Indonesia, Malaysia, Argentina, and Russia.

A recent cut in import duties made it cheaper to bring in oils, leading to the highest monthly imports seen in more than two years this October.

Palm oil imports rose sharply by 8.5%, while refined oil imports actually dropped. The weaker rupee also made these purchases more expensive overall.

India also got some duty-free oils from Nepal under a trade agreement, mostly refined soybean and sunflower oils.