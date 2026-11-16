India spends ₹2L/cr on edible oil imports in 2025-26
India's spending on edible oil imports jumped to ₹2 lakh crore ($21 billion) in 2025-26, up from ₹1.61 lakh crore in the previous oil year (2024-25).
The country brought in 169.2 lakh tons of oils, a 5.68% increase, mainly because palm and soybean oil imports shot up during the festive season, with prices for RBD palmolein climbing by 7%, crude palm oil by 8%, crude soybean oil by 12%, and crude sunflower oil by 12%.
Duty cut boosts India's oil imports
India relies on other countries for over half its edible oil, mostly buying from Indonesia, Malaysia, Argentina, and Russia.
A recent cut in import duties made it cheaper to bring in oils, leading to the highest monthly imports seen in more than two years this October.
Palm oil imports rose sharply by 8.5%, while refined oil imports actually dropped. The weaker rupee also made these purchases more expensive overall.
India also got some duty-free oils from Nepal under a trade agreement, mostly refined soybean and sunflower oils.