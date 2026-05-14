India startups increase hiring by 12% adding nearly 14,000 jobs

Startups hiring: AI and data lead

AI and data roles are at the heart of this surge, making up 32% of all tech hires (up from last year's 24%).

Startups are also looking beyond metros: 36% of startup jobs came from tier-two and tier-three cities like Jaipur and Kochi.

Midlevel professionals (with four to 10 years' experience) are especially in demand, and high-paying roles (₹15 lakh or more per year) in AI, data science, and leadership account for around 12% of hiring.

As foundit CEO Tarun Sinha puts it: "Startups are no longer hiring purely for scale; they are hiring for capability, productivity, and business impact," he said.