India startups increase hiring by 12% adding nearly 14,000 jobs
India's startup scene is buzzing, with hiring up by 12% and nearly 14,000 new jobs added between April 2025 and April 2026.
The total number of startup jobs crossed 130,000, while the number of startups grew to nearly 172,000, says the foundit Insights Tracker report.
Startups hiring: AI and data lead
AI and data roles are at the heart of this surge, making up 32% of all tech hires (up from last year's 24%).
Startups are also looking beyond metros: 36% of startup jobs came from tier-two and tier-three cities like Jaipur and Kochi.
Midlevel professionals (with four to 10 years' experience) are especially in demand, and high-paying roles (₹15 lakh or more per year) in AI, data science, and leadership account for around 12% of hiring.
As foundit CEO Tarun Sinha puts it: "Startups are no longer hiring purely for scale; they are hiring for capability, productivity, and business impact," he said.