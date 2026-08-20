India sugar prices top ₹50 per kg as profits jump
Business
Sugar just got a lot pricier, now over ₹50 per kg, up from around ₹41-42 per kg in the quarter.
Thanks to low stocks and supply worries, sugar companies are seeing their profits jump without extra costs.
Investors noticed too: shares of big players like Balrampur Chini, Dhampur Sugar, and Triveni Engineering shot up about 16% in the past week.
Elara Securities expects sugar ₹45-47
The main reasons? Not enough supply and uncertainty about the upcoming crushing season, which typically begins around October.
This means it could take a while for inventories to bounce back, so prices might stay high for some time.
Analysts at Elara Securities expect sugar prices to settle around ₹45 to ₹47 per kg in FY27. If things don't improve soon, they could go even higher.