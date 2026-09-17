India supplies 20% of global chip design and VLSI workforce
Business
India is making waves in the global semiconductor scene, now contributing 20% of the world's chip design and VLSI workforce.
At SEMICON India, Intel's Iyengar, senior vice-president, fellow and general manager at Intel's Central Engineering Group, pointed out that more than 85,000 semiconductor skillsets had been generated in India (pretty impressive for anyone eyeing a future in tech).
Over 355 universities bolster semiconductor talent
With more than 355 universities offering specialized courses in semiconductors and VLSI design, India has built a strong talent pipeline just as demand for chips and AI soars.
Intel sees huge potential here, thanks to both skilled grads and innovative local startups pushing deep-tech forward.