India targets $1 trillion exports 2026-27; 57% of the $1 trillion target reached (about $570 billion), leaving ~$430 billion to achieve between November and March 2026-27
India has set its sights on a massive $1 trillion export goal for 2026-27, and to get there, it needs to export $430 billion just between November and March 2026-27.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal shared that by October, the country had already covered 57% of the $1 trillion target (about $570 billion), with nearly $90 billion in exports that month alone.
India April to October exports $568.84bn
Exports from April to October 2026 hit $568.84 billion, a solid 16.66% jump from last year. There is still about $431.16 billion left to reach the big goal.
Goyal sounded upbeat at FICCI's annual meeting, pointing out October's strong numbers, split between goods ($49.47 billion) and services ($40.51 billion).
He said export councils and industry associations backed the proposal.