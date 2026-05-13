India targets $1 trillion exports with 16-17% growth, Piyush Goyal

India's FTAs to widen market access

The country is banking on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to boost its numbers, having already signed deals with places like Mauritius, UAE, Australia, and EFTA since 2021.

More FTAs are on the way, including talks with Canada, Israel, and others, plus plans to expand trade with regions like Mercosur and Southern Africa.

All of this is aimed at opening more doors for Indian products worldwide.