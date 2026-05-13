India targets $1 trillion exports with 16-17% growth, Piyush Goyal
Business
India wants to hit $1 trillion in exports this fiscal year (2026-27), an ambitious leap after reaching a record $863.11 billion in 2025-26 (the 2025-26 fiscal year).
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says this means ramping up exports by about 16% to 17%, even with global hurdles like tough US tariffs and ongoing conflicts.
India's FTAs to widen market access
The country is banking on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to boost its numbers, having already signed deals with places like Mauritius, UAE, Australia, and EFTA since 2021.
More FTAs are on the way, including talks with Canada, Israel, and others, plus plans to expand trade with regions like Mercosur and Southern Africa.
All of this is aimed at opening more doors for Indian products worldwide.