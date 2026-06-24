India targets $100B textile exports by 2030 with sustainability, FTAs

Summit urges digital passports and recycling

At the summit, leaders talked about rolling out digital product passports and building recycling systems to boost growth.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh pushed for these changes at every level, saying they need to sync with sustainability goals.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal encouraged exporters to use FTAs and called for states to get more involved as export hubs.

There's also a big focus on expanding markets, especially man-made fibers, and helping MSMEs become globally competitive.