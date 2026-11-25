India targets 50% women entrepreneurs on Udyam, up from 37.6%
The Indian government just set a big goal: they want women to make up 50% of entrepreneurs on Udyam platforms, up from the current 37.6%.
Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi shared this at the FICCI-CMSME Summit, highlighting that women-led businesses are already a strong presence on registration portals.
It's all about making the business world more inclusive and giving more women a seat at the table.
Government rolls out funds for MSMEs
MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) are a huge part of India's economy: think 31.1% of GDP and 48.58% of exports.
The government is rolling out new funds and encouraging big companies to team up with smaller ones, especially in sectors like defense and electronics.
Plus, there's extra support coming for things like funding, tech upgrades, marketing, and skill-building, all aimed at helping these businesses grow faster.