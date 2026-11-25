The Indian government just set a big goal: they want women to make up 50% of entrepreneurs on Udyam platforms, up from the current 37.6%.

Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi shared this at the FICCI-CMSME Summit, highlighting that women-led businesses are already a strong presence on registration portals.

It's all about making the business world more inclusive and giving more women a seat at the table.