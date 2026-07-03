India tech postings fall as AI roles jump in June Business Jul 03, 2026

India's IT sector is switching things up: while overall tech job postings dropped 3%, AI-related roles actually jumped 16% in June 2026.

The industry is facing tough times with less client spending and big changes thanks to artificial intelligence, but companies are clearly betting on AI talent.

According to Naukri's JobSpeak report, demand for AI and machine learning jobs shot up by 25% across 14 sectors.

Info Edge CEO Hitesh Oberoi summed it up, saying that AI is increasingly becoming a core capability area, especially as demand shifts toward more senior and specialized talent.