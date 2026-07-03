India tech postings fall as AI roles jump in June
India's IT sector is switching things up: while overall tech job postings dropped 3%, AI-related roles actually jumped 16% in June 2026.
The industry is facing tough times with less client spending and big changes thanks to artificial intelligence, but companies are clearly betting on AI talent.
According to Naukri's JobSpeak report, demand for AI and machine learning jobs shot up by 25% across 14 sectors.
Info Edge CEO Hitesh Oberoi summed it up, saying that AI is increasingly becoming a core capability area, especially as demand shifts toward more senior and specialized talent.
Tata Consultancy Services slows hiring
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's biggest software exporter, is slowing traditional hiring to balance between human workers and new AI tools.
After laying off over 12,000 employees last July and seeing a net reduction of more than 23,000 staff for the fiscal year ending March 2026, the company's focus is clear: adapting fast to tech changes and economic challenges.