India telecom sector may hike tariffs 12% to 15% soon
Business
Heads up: your phone bill might go up soon.
A new report says India's telecom sector could see another 12% to 15% tariff hike over the next 4 to 5 months.
This move comes after some shake-ups in the industry, giving these players more room to increase prices.
Airtel ₹269, Jio ₹218 ARPU forecasts
The main reason for the hike is to boost revenue per user (ARPU), especially as companies roll out better networks and more people switch to postpaid plans.
Airtel's ARPU could reach ₹269 and Jio's ₹218, both nudging up thanks to 5G expansion.
Jio is expected to add about 8 million subscribers quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), as projected for Q2FY27 (July-September 2026), with Airtel and Vodafone Idea aiming for growth too, all while their 5G coverage now reaches most of India.