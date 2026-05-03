India tightens Pakistani investment rules, bans defense space atomic energy
India just rolled out stricter rules for foreign investments from countries it shares a land border with, especially Pakistan.
Now, any investment from Pakistan needs government approval and is completely off-limits in sensitive areas like defense, space, and atomic energy.
The goal? To keep a closer eye on who's investing and make sure national security isn't at risk.
India covers neighbors, allows insurance ownership
These tighter rules aren't just about Pakistan: they apply to all neighboring countries, building on similar steps taken since 2020 for places like China and Bangladesh.
At the same time, India has actually opened up some sectors: foreign companies can now fully own insurance firms here (except LIC, which still has a 20% cap).
So while the government is being careful about security risks, it's also encouraging safe investments where possible.