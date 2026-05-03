India tightens Pakistani investment rules, bans defense space atomic energy

India covers neighbors, allows insurance ownership

These tighter rules aren't just about Pakistan: they apply to all neighboring countries, building on similar steps taken since 2020 for places like China and Bangladesh.

At the same time, India has actually opened up some sectors: foreign companies can now fully own insurance firms here (except LIC, which still has a 20% cap).

So while the government is being careful about security risks, it's also encouraging safe investments where possible.