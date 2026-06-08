India seeks inclusion in Bloomberg's global bond index

BIS engagement

BIS's special tax-exempt status

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and finance ministry officials are likely to approach the BIS for discussions. The BIS has been given a special tax-exempt status in this latest revision. It invests heavily in government securities (G-secs) and is exempt from taxes everywhere. This development is expected to bring $7-11 billion into India, one official said to ET, further boosting the country's bond market appeal.