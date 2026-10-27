India to boost diesel exports from 2027 after refinery upgrades
Big moves ahead: Starting in 2027, India plans to ramp up diesel exports in a big way, thanks to new upgrades at its refineries.
State-run companies will boost annual diesel production capacity by 16.5 million metric tons, helping India step up globally, even as world politics stay tense.
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri put it simply: India's ready to fuel both its own needs and the world's.
India 2nd largest seaborne diesel exporter
India's aiming for a massive 300 million metric tons of refining capacity by 2030.
It has also emerged as the world's second-largest seaborne diesel exporter after the US
With more flexible refineries and global disruption from conflict and plant closures, this move could turn India into a key player in energy markets, and give the economy a solid boost with high-value exports.