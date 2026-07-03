India to challenge US 12.5% tariff at July 8 hearing

Indian industry rebuts forced labor claims

Indian officials and top industry groups like APEDA, FICCI, CII, and ACMA are ready to present evidence showing these forced-labor allegations don't hold up legally or practically.

They're also warning that these tariffs could hit American businesses and consumers too.

Industry bodies point out strict laws, regular audits, and tech-driven processes that keep forced labor out of supply chains, especially in sectors like auto parts and spices.