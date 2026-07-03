India to challenge US 12.5% tariff at July 8 hearing
India's not taking the U.S.'s proposed 12.5% tariff on its goods lying down.
The US claims Indian exports involve forced labor, but India strongly disagrees and will make its case at a hearing on July 8.
This move comes as the US has proposed similar tariffs for other countries, citing Section 301 of its Trade Act.
Indian industry rebuts forced labor claims
Indian officials and top industry groups like APEDA, FICCI, CII, and ACMA are ready to present evidence showing these forced-labor allegations don't hold up legally or practically.
They're also warning that these tariffs could hit American businesses and consumers too.
Industry bodies point out strict laws, regular audits, and tech-driven processes that keep forced labor out of supply chains, especially in sectors like auto parts and spices.