India to co-produce US fighter jet engines

GE will share 80% of its engine technology with HAL—more than the 58% offered back in 2012—including technologies such as thermal coatings and single-crystal blade machining (but not every component).

The US Congress has already cleared the deal, so production could kick off within three years of signing.

Plus, India is also teaming up with France's Safran for engines on its upcoming AMCA jets—another step toward building high-tech gear at home.