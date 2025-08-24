Next Article
India to co-produce US fighter jet engines
HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and GE Aerospace are gearing up to co-produce advanced fighter jet engines right here in India.
Announced during PM Modi's US visit, the plan is to make GE's F414 engines for the next-gen Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk2, boosting India's homegrown defense tech.
GE will share 80% of its engine technology with HAL
GE will share 80% of its engine technology with HAL—more than the 58% offered back in 2012—including technologies such as thermal coatings and single-crystal blade machining (but not every component).
The US Congress has already cleared the deal, so production could kick off within three years of signing.
Plus, India is also teaming up with France's Safran for engines on its upcoming AMCA jets—another step toward building high-tech gear at home.