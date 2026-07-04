India to conclude Canada Mexico Brazil FTAs within 6 months Business Jul 04, 2026

India is gearing up to conclude free trade agreement negotiations with Canada, Mexico, and Brazil in the next six months: pretty big news for anyone following global business.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says an Indian team heads to Canada on July 6 to keep talks moving.

Meanwhile, the India-New Zealand FTA could roll out by 2026, even though discussions with Peru face unresolved issues and are unlikely to conclude soon.