India to conclude Canada Mexico Brazil FTAs within 6 months
India is gearing up to conclude free trade agreement negotiations with Canada, Mexico, and Brazil in the next six months: pretty big news for anyone following global business.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says an Indian team heads to Canada on July 6 to keep talks moving.
Meanwhile, the India-New Zealand FTA could roll out by 2026, even though discussions with Peru face unresolved issues and are unlikely to conclude soon.
Piyush Goyal attending India EU TTC
Goyal shared that these deals are all about giving India more trading options worldwide.
Plus, Goyal will attend the India-European Union Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting in Brussels on July 13, which is separate from the India-EU Free Trade Agreement that von der Leyen said is expected to be signed by the end of 2026.