India to establish lithium and rare earths reserve for industries
India is about to roll out a new policy to stockpile critical minerals like lithium and rare earths: think of it as a safety net for industries that rely on these materials.
The goal? To make sure things like electric cars, batteries, and defense tech don't hit a snag if global supplies get shaky.
Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao said the policy is likely to be finalized within a month, and that the reserve is intended to help domestic industries secure access to minerals essential for manufacturing and manage disruptions.
Reserve to secure critical mineral supply
Lithium powers electric vehicles, while rare earths are essential for everything from clean energy to permanent magnets.
Since India depends on overseas sources for several of these minerals, having a backup stash could help avoid price spikes or shortages.
This move is all about making sure the tech and green energy sectors can keep growing, no matter what's happening globally.