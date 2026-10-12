India to establish lithium and rare earths reserve for industries

India is about to roll out a new policy to stockpile critical minerals like lithium and rare earths: think of it as a safety net for industries that rely on these materials.

The goal? To make sure things like electric cars, batteries, and defense tech don't hit a snag if global supplies get shaky.

Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao said the policy is likely to be finalized within a month, and that the reserve is intended to help domestic industries secure access to minerals essential for manufacturing and manage disruptions.