India to host 1st-ever iBRICS Summit in New Delhi
India is gearing up to host the first-ever iBRICS Summit in New Delhi this year, right alongside the big BRICS leaders' summit on September 12-13.
The event, organized by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI), will bring together more than 500 institutional investors, finance ministers, and business leaders, all with the goal of channeling funds into infrastructure, energy, and digital capacity projects.
iBRICS to tackle trade and payments
The iBRICS Summit is all about helping BRICS economies handle shifting trade patterns, US tariffs, and high costs tied to dollar transactions.
SWFI Chairman Lakshmi Narayanan, Lead Co-Chair of iBRICS, highlighted how direct investment, without middlemen, is key.
Sessions will also look at connecting fast-payment rails like UPI and Pix with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), aiming for smoother cross-border payments.
Co-chair Dushyant Khanna, Co-Chair of iBRICS New Delhi 2026, summed it up.