India to host 1st Quad Business Leaders's Forum Mumbai 2027
Big news from the Quad Summit: India will host the very first Quad Business Leaders's Forum in Mumbai in 2027.
This new event, announced by Prime Minister Modi, is all about bringing together business leaders, government officials and policy experts from India, the US Australia, and Japan to boost economic ties and collaboration.
Quad agrees security, cyber, infrastructure cooperation
At the same summit, Quad leaders agreed to work more closely on security: think joint counterterrorism efforts, better maritime monitoring, and a joint exercise planned for 2027.
They are also teaming up on stronger internet cables and energy networks, plus stepping up their game against cyber threats.
All of this is part of their shared goal: keeping the Indo-Pacific region free, open, peaceful, and prosperous.