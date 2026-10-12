India to introduce GST e-invoicing for imports and unregistered suppliers
Big change coming: The Indian government plans to roll out GST e-invoicing for businesses (with over ₹5 crore in turnover) when they buy services from abroad or purchase from unregistered suppliers.
Right now, for imported services, companies handle this with self-made invoices.
The new system aims to make tax reporting smoother and fix common errors with GST credits.
April 2027 launch, firms must adapt
The government is aiming for an April 2027 launch and will start discussions soon.
Companies may need to tweak how they check invoices and work with vendors, especially those still relying on manual processes.
As Saurabh Agarwal, partner, EY India, points out, closer coordination between procurement, accounts payable, and tax teams will be key as everyone adjusts to the new system.