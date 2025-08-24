India to invest ₹211 crore in space startups
India is putting serious money—₹211 crore—into its space startup scene.
Announced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, this investment comes through the Startup India initiative and aims to help homegrown innovators build new space tech.
It's all part of PM Modi's push for India to explore more, transform faster, and stand out globally with fresh ideas and self-reliance.
Over 350 Indian startups are now working on advanced space projects
The private sector is stepping up: over 350 Indian startups are now working on advanced space projects.
On National Space Day in August 2025, PM Modi spotlighted milestones like the first privately built PSLV rocket, which will soon be launched, and a private communication satellite under development.
The government's also backing this momentum with a bigger budget—up from ₹5,615 crore in 2013-14 to ₹13,416 crore for 2025-26—to keep innovation rolling and support more public-private partnerships.