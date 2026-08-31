India to launch UPI in Uzbekistan, showcasing payment expertise
Business
India's Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, is about to launch in Uzbekistan.
This move is not just about technology: it is India's way of making digital payments easier for consumers and businesses in Uzbekistan and showing off its payment expertise on a global stage.
India's UPI to simplify Uzbekistan payments
UPI will make money transfers and payments much simpler for people and businesses in Uzbekistan.
Additionally, it is a smart step for India to build stronger ties with Central Asia through trade, technology, and future collaborations, opening doors for both countries to grow together.