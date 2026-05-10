Modi government is working on FTA utilization plan

The Indian government is working on a strategy to maximize the benefits of free trade agreements (FTAs) signed with developed countries, including the UK, EU, US, UAE and Australia. Since 2021, India has signed FTAs with Mauritius, Australia, UAE, Oman, New Zealand , EFTA (European Free Trade Association), EU, UK, and US. These pacts cover 38 countries with a combined import value of about $12 trillion.

Beneficiary sectors Duty-free market access in FTA partner countries The main Indian sectors that have gained duty-free market access in these FTA partner countries are agriculture, textiles and apparel, gems and jewelry, leather and leather goods, engineering, electronics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has been holding meetings with industry bodies, exporters, and officials to improve the use of these pacts. He has suggested businesses leverage these agreements to boost exports and domestic manufacturing.

Facilitation measures Roadmap for obtaining approvals for agricultural, fisheries products The government is taking several steps to facilitate the utilization of FTAs. This includes holding review meetings with key officers chief negotiators assessing progress India's free trade acts. A roadmap for obtaining approvals for Indian agricultural and fisheries products across global markets is also being prepared. The commerce ministry has involved Indian missions abroad in this exercise along with all line ministries.

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