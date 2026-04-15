India to operationalise UK and Oman FTAs, sign NZ pact
India is about to level up its global trade game by operationalising free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK and Oman and signing an FTA with New Zealand by 2026.
The big one with the UK is expected to wrap up by May this year.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal says these deals are a key step in turning international talks into real economic partnerships.
India diversifies partners, plans US talks
The FTA with Oman kicks in on June 1, while New Zealand's deal will be signed April 27 and go live by October 2026.
These moves are part of India's push to mix up its trade partners: since 2014, it has already concluded eight trade agreements, including major ones with the United Arab Emirates and Australia.
Plus, India is getting ready to restart trade talks with the US soon, aiming for an interim deal after delays caused by changes in the US tariff regime.