India to operationalise UK and Oman FTAs, sign NZ pact

India diversifies partners, plans US talks

The FTA with Oman kicks in on June 1, while New Zealand's deal will be signed April 27 and go live by October 2026.

These moves are part of India's push to mix up its trade partners: since 2014, it has already concluded eight trade agreements, including major ones with the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

Plus, India is getting ready to restart trade talks with the US soon, aiming for an interim deal after delays caused by changes in the US tariff regime.