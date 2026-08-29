India to push BRICS CBDC adoption at New Delhi summit
Business
India is hosting a BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, marking 20 years of this global alliance.
One of India's big ideas this year? Getting BRICS countries to adopt central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and set up smooth, cross-border digital payment systems.
BRICS meeting to shape CBDC trade
A key preparatory meeting is coming up to nail down how these digital currencies could boost trade between member nations.
The Reserve Bank of India is already testing its own CBDC and looking at ways to make cross-border payments easier.
The summit will also cover plans for stronger economic ties, tackling issues like building more resilient supply chains for the future.