India to quadruple data center space by 2030, $300B committed
Business
India's data centers are about to get a major glow-up: think four times bigger by 2030, with space jumping from 27 million to over 101 million square feet.
This rapid expansion is supported by more than $300 billion in investment commitments and a big push for better infrastructure, like reliable electricity, water, cooling systems, and more green energy.
India lacks special data center zones
Finding space isn't easy. Data centers are competing with homes and offices because there aren't special zones set aside for them.
As Binitha Dalal, Founder and Managing Director, Mt K Kapital, points out, developers often stick with traditional real estate since it pays more.
Plus, as AI keeps growing, these centers need even more power and speed to keep up with all that nonstop computing.