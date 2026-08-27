India to roll out 13,000cr scheme for advanced battery components
India is nearing the rollout of a 13,000-crore-rupee ($1.37 billion) scheme to ramp up local production of advanced battery components.
The goal? Cut back on Chinese imports and build a stronger, self-sufficient battery industry here at home.
The plan is almost ready and will soon go before the finance ministry's Expenditure Finance Committee after inter-ministerial consultations.
Scheme targets 5 China-imported battery components
The scheme targets five crucial parts (anode and cathode materials, electrolytes, separator films, and copper foil) that are mostly brought in from China right now.
Previous subsidies for making battery cells hit roadblocks like supply chain delays and not enough skilled workers, leaving companies like Ola Electric struggling to scale up.
By focusing on these key components first, the government hopes to fix those bottlenecks and boost energy security for the future.