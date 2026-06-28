India to save ₹40,000cr yearly from local PCB production

Jewar projects bring ₹6,700cr, 3,000 jobs

Jewar is gearing up to be a major electronics manufacturing hotspot with two new facilities: one focused on advanced PCBs and semiconductor parts, and another making air conditioners and copper-clad laminates.

Together, these projects will bring in over ₹6,700 crore in investment, create about 3,000 jobs, and push for greener practices like zero liquid discharge systems.

All this supports the Make in India vision while helping tech made in India go global.