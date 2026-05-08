India to seek FTAs with Oman and Chile next week

Oman FTA near completion, Chile minerals

The India-Oman deal is nearly done and could kick off by May 2026. It promises zero-duty entry for most Indian products like textiles and pharma but keeps sensitive items like dairy, tea, coffee, rubber, tobacco, gold and silver bullion, jewelry, and scrap of many base metals out to protect local businesses.

With nearly 700,000 Indians living in Oman and sending home $2 billion a year, the ties are already strong.

Meanwhile, Chile's trade minister will visit New Delhi to wrap up a deal focused on critical minerals, think copper, helping India secure resources as its tech demand grows.