India to start making advanced 5-7nm chips in 5 years
India is gearing up to shift from making older 28nm chips to high-tech 5-7nm chips within five to seven years, according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT.
This push is part of the country's Semiconductor Mission—basically, India wants to make more of its own chips and rely less on imports.
Ten semiconductor projects approved since 2021
Since 2021, 10 semiconductor projects have been approved across six states, bringing in over ₹1.6 lakh crore in investments.
The government has set aside nearly ₹65,000 crore just for chip factories and testing units.
A highlight: CG-Semi has opened one of India's first end-to-end chip assembly and test facilities in Sanand, Gujarat—a big step for local manufacturing.
AI-specific chips, GPUs on the horizon
India's upcoming Semiconductor 2.0 policy will focus on fresh chip designs and advanced tech.
There's also a strong push for homegrown AI-specific chips and GPUs, aiming to boost digital independence.
The goal? To become a global semiconductor leader by 2030—so keep an eye out as this space heats up!