Samantha Cameron to close her fashion label
Samantha Cameron, wife of former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, is shutting down her womenswear label Cefinn after eight years.
Even though sales were strong lately, rising costs and tough international trading restrictions made it too hard to keep going.
The upcoming winter collection will be Cefinn's last.
The rising costs and challenges
Cefinn faced higher staff wages, bigger National Insurance bills, and increased costs due to US tariffs on materials sourced from Asia—problems a lot of UK fashion brands are dealing with right now.
Other big names like River Island and Claire's have also had to close stores or go into administration.
The fashion firm said the wholesale side was especially tough to manage with all these rising costs.
Meaning behind the name
Cefinn built a name for smart, practical styles.
The London shops and online store will stay open for a few more months to sell off what's left before closing for good.
Fun fact: "Cefinn" combines the Camerons's surname with their kids' initials.