India to triple data center capacity by 2030 with $25B
India's data centers are about to get a major upgrade, with capacity expected to more than triple by 2030.
A massive $25 billion investment will mostly flow into power, electricals, and cooling, basically the backbone of all that cloud storage and AI everyone's talking about.
Atul Suri, CEO & CIO of Marathon Trends, points out that around 75% of this spending will benefit these sectors.
Atul Suri recommends equipment makers
Power transmission and electricals have already jumped by 41%, while electronics manufacturing services (EMS) are up 54%, thanks in part to government pushes like the PLI scheme.
Suri suggests smart investors look at equipment makers rather than contractors for better returns.
Meanwhile, as AI keeps automating traditional IT jobs, the real action is shifting toward building the physical tech behind India's digital future, a big change from old-school IT services.