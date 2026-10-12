India to unlock $85tn markets through new free trade agreements
India is set to unlock access to markets worth $85 trillion in GDP over the next 18 months, thanks to a wave of new free trade agreements.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says this big move is part of India's push to hit $1 trillion in exports by fiscal year 2027.
The strategy? Expand global reach while protecting sensitive sectors like dairy, so local industries aren't left behind.
India imposes UK EU car quotas
To support local manufacturing, India has put quotas on expensive car imports from the United Kingdom and the European Union.
Trade talks with Canada are ongoing too, all aimed at making sure micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), farmers, and fishermen get a fair shot.
Goyal emphasized these deals are about reducing reliance on just a few sources for important goods, basically, helping Indian businesses grow stronger at home and abroad.